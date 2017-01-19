Photo: Marcio Sanchez/AP

The season’s second reunion between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant did not make for a particularly close game, but it was still plenty entertaining. The Warriors beat the Thunder, 121-100, and Durant had 40 points on 16 shots. Westbrook had a triple double (a quadruple double if you count turnovers), but the Thunder were not nearly good enough to keep pace. It was close in the first half, however, and right before the end of the second quarter, Zaza Pachulia sent Russell Westbrook to the hardcourt then loomed over his prone body.



When asked about the hit after the game, Westbrook was very clear about his feelings for Pachulia.

Westbrook and Durant chatted a bit during the game, but Durant was evasive when reporters asked him what they spoke about:

As for Westbrook’s take, a TV camera caught him warning a teammate (presumably Enes Kanter) not to “say what’s up that bitch-ass” (presumably Kevin Durant).

Less than a month until the Warriors head to Oklahoma City!