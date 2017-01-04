Russell Westbrook Makes Daring Assist To Referee's HeadPatrick RedfordToday 8:06pmFiled to: russell westbrookoopsOklahoma city thunderrefereesofficialsnba483EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via ESPN Russell Westbrook has the football throw of the night so far, even if it cost him a technical foul.Not sure if this counts towards his inevitable triple-double or not.Recommended StoriesRussell Westbrook Touches The Sky And Ends Clint CapelaRussell Westbrook Did Not Troll The Warriors YesterdayRussell Westbrook Ends Bad Night With An EjectionPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply48 repliesLeave a reply