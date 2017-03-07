Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

Russell Westbrook’s season-long mania reached a furious, wailing-electric-guitar pitch in Tuesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored a career-high 58 points, but it wasn’t enough to get Oklahoma City Thunder the win, an apt metaphor for their season.

Westbrook dropped 28 in the first half.

And he did this down the stretch.

Westbrook also missed a string of go-ahead three pointers in the game’s final moments, but c’mon the guy scored 58 points, who’s really going to blame him. That’s good enough to tie the highest scoring game in Thunder franchise history (including the Seattle era). The Thunder have now lost the last four games in which Westbrook has scored 45 or more points. I don’t know if that says more about the Thunder or Westbrook.