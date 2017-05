GIF

That is Lokomotiv Moscow player Ari up there with the leaping right hook, apparently not content with only beating FC Ural on the scoreboard, but also wanting to win the mid-game fight. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, the bout would end in a relative draw, with both teams landing some solid haymakers in the brawl and getting two players sent off:

Lokomotiv went on to lift the Russian Cup, winning the match, 2-0. We’ll need more rounds to determine who gets to take home the title belt, though.