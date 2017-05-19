Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick, age 34, a veteran of 12 NFL seasons, has signed a free-agent deal with the Bucs, his seventh team. Per Adam Schefter, the terms are for one year and $3 million. Fitzpatrick, who went to Harvard, will back up Jameis Winston.

You know what that means...

1. Fitzpatrick “should be a good resource” for Winston.

Last year, after the conclusion of his contract standoff with the Jets, which lasted the entire offseason, Fitzpatrick admitted he barely spent any of that time throwing to actual wide receivers.

2. Fitzpatrick can maybe be “a mentor” for Winston.

Just look at his track record.

3. Fitzpatrick is “a good locker-room guy.”

So good that after he threw six interceptions in one game last season, he kept his starting job for another month, by which point he had thrown 11 picks in a total of six games, after which he was benched, after which he called out his team’s owner, general manager, and coaching staff for no longer “believing” in him.

Jameis has so much to learn.