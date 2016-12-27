It looks like Samir Nasri took a quick trip to L.A. while Sevilla is on winter break. How relaxing: the sun, the sand, the IV vitamin therapy, the “full sexual service.”



Earlier this evening, Drip Doctors proudly tweeted this photo of Nasri stopping by their treatment center for an IV drip.

The woman in the scrubs appears to be Jamila Sozahdah, Drip Doctors’ founder and CEO. Or, according to these since-deleted tweets by Samir’s official account, “Jamilah” [sic]:

Each detailed accusation was deleted almost immediately, perhaps by someone logging into the account from a different device than the one sending the incriminating tweets.



Drip Doctors tweeted a denial, claiming Nasri had been hacked...

But by whom?