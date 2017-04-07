Photo: Harry How/Getty

This afternoon, Santa Clara, Calif., police announced that San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock has been arrested for felony domestic violence and booked into Santa Clara County Jail. Per their press release, officers went to a home yesterday near the 49ers’ stadium and arrested Brock after they’d “learned that an adult female had visible injuries and was in a dating relationship with the male suspect.”

Advertisement

Lt. Dan Moreno said officers got a report of domestic violence around 9:35 p.m. PST and arrested Brock about 1:30 a.m. Moreno described the victim’s injuries as minor and not requiring medical attention. No other information about what happened that night was released. According to online jail records, Brock was still in jail this afternoon.

Update, 5:53 p.m. EDT: Brock has been released.