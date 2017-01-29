San Francisco 49ers Hire John Lynch As General ManagerLindsey AdlerToday 8:54pmFiled to: San Francisco 49ersJohn LynchNFLfootball963EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Jonathan Bachman/AP Images The 49ers hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch as general manager, wrapping up a nearly month-long search for a replacement after firing Trent Baalke. Advertisement Lynch, who has most recently served as an analyst on Fox, got a six-year contract from the 49ers, Adam Schefter reports. Lynch will also likely be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 49ers have yet to hire a head coach since firing Chip Kelly after one season. Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is expected to be the 49ers’ pick. Advertisement The 49ers general manager job is Lynch’s first front office job. Recommended StoriesJed York Finally Ensures No Good Coach Will Work For Him Any Time SoonChip Kelly Is Playing The GameExclusive Report From The 49ers' Stadium: Justin Sucks DickLindsey Adlerlindsey.adler@deadspin.com@lindseyadlerStaff writerReply96 repliesLeave a reply