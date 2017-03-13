Photo credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty

According to an article over at MLB.com, running under the dubious headline “Podsednik has much to offer as guest instructor,” Scott Podsednik, who in one of the two decent years he had in his major-league career was arguably one of the dozen best players on the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won the World Series, will be teaching young players in the organization how to be winners:



Advertisement

“Just trying to teach these guys how to be professionals and how to play the game the right way. And develop a winning culture throughout the organization.”

Podsednik’s walk-off home run in the 2005 Series highlighted his first stint with the Pale Hose, during which he twice led the league in caught stealing and slugged .354 the right way.