The Penguins kept a lid on the Capitals tonight, scoring two goals on Caps mistakes to win. Brooks Orpik tried to light a fire under his soggy team by tossing mitts with Scott Wilson late in the third period. As hockey fights go it was fine, but as the NBC broadcast noted, it was the first fight that has taken place in a Game 7 since 1993.

