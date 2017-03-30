If art is supposed to be provocative, to generate questions and discussion and interest, then the bust of Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled outside the airport now named after him was a rousing success, even if it completely failed as an accurate representation of what Ronaldo actually looks like. You know who else was provocative, who made you think in ways you might’ve thought were strange and unnatural? Jesus Christ, that’s who. And it’s that model of thinking that the bust’s sculptor has sought to recreate in himself today.
You may also like
Recent from Billy Haisley
- 4
- 57
- 26K
Deadspin · Billy Haisley
If You Want A Slow-Motion Replay Of Séamus Coleman's Leg Snapping, Here It Is
- 11
- 94
- 47.3K
Deadspin · Billy Haisley
Cristiano Ronaldo Honored With Hideous Bust That May Be Imbued With Dark Magic
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.