Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark played college football at Michigan until he was kicked off the Wolverines after an arrest for allegedly punching his then-girlfriend in a hotel. (Clark had the assault and domestic violence charges dropped when he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.) Tonight, he sent and deleted a tweet to Bleacher Report staff writer Natalie Weiner, in which he mockingly offered her a job cleaning his fish tank once she washed out of journalism.



The timing was odd. On May 2, Weiner published an interview with former Panthers and Cowboys player Greg Hardy; she spoke with him about his 2014 domestic violence arrest. Weiner did not mention Clark in the piece, although she did tweet out a link to a post she wrote for SB Nation’s Seahawks blog in 2015 after the Seahawks drafted Clark. Weiner said it was the only article she’s written about Clark.

Two hours later, Clark apologized: