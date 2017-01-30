AP Photo/Fred Vuich

Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family were in a serious car crash involving a stolen police cruiser around 1:45 pm on Saturday in Miami.



Some outlets are reporting that the SUV carrying 31-year-old Rodriguez—who signed a two-year deal to play second for the Braves this offseason—his wife Giselle, and their two children was T-boned by the stolen police car. But according to a release put out by the Miami-Dade PD, it seems that the driver of the police cruiser lost control of the car while fleeing the scene where he stole the vehicle, sideswiped a third car, and was then T-boned by the black Suburban carrying the Rodriguez family.

The police cruiser burst into flames upon impact, and the driver died at the scene. Rodriguez and the driver of the third car were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene. His wife and two children, however, were transported to nearby hospitals. On Sunday night, Giselle was listed in fair condition, and the children, 2 and 8 years old, were in serious but stable condition.

Reached Monday morning, the police said there are no incident reports available yet and that there is no dash cam footage from the police cruiser.

Both the Braves and the Pirates, for whom Rodriguez played last season, tweeted confirmation of the crash and well-wishes for Rodriguez’s family.

Update 11:55 a.m.: First shared by the Miami Herald this video from Instagram user TJ Williams shows the aftermath of the crash. Identifying features have been blurred, but it’s still a graphic video.