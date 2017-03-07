Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis/AP

Somehow, it’s only happened four times.

Advertisement

1. 2013-14
2. 2012-13
2. 2010-11
4. 2006-07
5. Arsenal Getting Hit By A Car
6. 2016-17, probably

Recommended Stories

Arsenal's Champions League Comeback Fantasy Ruined By Penalty And Red Card
The Soul-Crushing Nature Of Following Arsenal Has Sapped Fans Of Even Their Anger
Alexis Sánchez Is Almost Certainly Gone, Because Arsenal Are A Joke