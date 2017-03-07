Seasons Where Arsenal Finished Fourth And Got Knocked Out In The Round Of 16, RankedPatrick RedfordToday 6:22pmFiled to: futlityunderexplained listsranked listsArsenalspinarsenalfailuresoccerscreamer152EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Somehow, it’s only happened four times. Advertisement 1. 2013-142. 2012-132. 2010-114. 2006-075. Arsenal Getting Hit By A Car6. 2016-17, probablyRecommended StoriesArsenal's Champions League Comeback Fantasy Ruined By Penalty And Red CardThe Soul-Crushing Nature Of Following Arsenal Has Sapped Fans Of Even Their AngerAlexis Sánchez Is Almost Certainly Gone, Because Arsenal Are A JokePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply15 repliesLeave a reply