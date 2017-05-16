The Mets’ Neil Walker hit one down the left-field line in the eighth inning of Monday’s game against Arizona. The ball boy got out of the way. The security guard? Well, he just stood there and casually rolled the ball to Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomás. It’s nice to help.

Advertisement

As the announcers pointed out, it didn’t really matter: Walker would’ve had a double no matter what the security guard did. No doubt inspired by this brave security guard, the D-Backs got out of the inning unscathed, then won it with a six-run bottom of the eighth. Tomas hit a three-run homer.

h/t Bob’s Blitz