LeBron James spent the first half of Game 1 destroying the Celtics. He was the best player on the court to such a comical degree, and watching him and the Cavs roll through the weak-ass Celtics was like watching an older sibling pull the “Stop hitting yourself!” routine. LeBron went for 23 points, five boards, and four assists while playing lockdown defense. He was met with little resistance.



The Celtics might need to do more than throw a hapless Al Horford at him.