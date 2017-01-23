Send Us Proof Of Ted Cruz Playing BasketballAshley FeinbergToday 12:53pmFiled to: ted cruzbasketballopen calls699EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: John Moore/Getty Here at Deadspin.com, there’s nothing we love more than sport. So we were delighted to learn that perpetual failed candidate for president Ted Cruz started a weekly Senate basketball game in hopes of making his colleagues hate him less. Which is great for Ted Cruz, but doesn’t do much for us. We want to right this wrong and share Ted’s love of baskethoop with the world. We want Ted Cruz basketball pics. Advertisement In a longer feature about the “new” Ted Cruz (i.e. a Ted Cruz that Ted Cruz hopes will not immediately repulse everyone around him), Politico let slip the following little tidbit: Cruz appears intent on building—and in some cases repairing—personal relationships with Republican senators. He started a weekly basketball game in the Russell Building, for example, and has been urging colleagues to attend. (Cruz is said to be a surprisingly good jump-shooter with miserable form.) Tim Scott has played, and Marco Rubio is said to be joining soon.Surely some of you reading this must work on the Hill, or know someone who works on the Hill, or know someone who is secretly sleeping in the men’s locker room in the Russell Building on the Hill. Either way, if you happen to snap a few photographs—or better yet, a video—of Ted Cruz in his raw, unbridled, soup-fueled athletic form, please for the love of god send them to ashley@gizmodomedia.com. Advertisement It’s going to be a long four years. We need this.[h/t Thanks, Ben!]If You Love Campbell's Chunky™ Soup, You'll Also Love:Ted Cruz Desecrates Classic Movie Scene By Calling Hoop a "Basketball Ring"The Year In Ted Cruz HumiliationsTed Cruz Admits He Doesn't Have the Best Skills on the Basketball PlaceAshley Feinbergashley@gizmodomedia.com@ashleyfeinbergSenior ReporterPGP Fingerprint: 1B2B 2229 8096 1A6E 7744 8847 F32A CCC5 1E69 7FED|PGP KeyReply69 repliesLeave a reply