via Snapchat

Serena Williams, the best female tennis player of all time and current world No. 2, seemingly announced today that she is expecting a child in a since-deleted snap. After winning the Australian Open at the end of January, Williams hasn’t played a single match, pulling out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open, citing a knee injury both times. She is currently slated to play in Madrid in early May, though playing on clay doesn’t seem particularly likely at this point.

Advertisement

If the 20-week timeline in her Snapchat is accurate, Williams won a Grand Slam final while roughly 10 weeks pregnant.