The Raptors ripped out of the gates against the Bucks tonight hungry and unafraid to contend with Milwaukee’s imposing length. Giannis Antetokounmpo in particular has menaced the Raps on both ends of the court, but Serge Ibaka had no problem getting around and over him for this smooth jam.



Minutes after Giannis dunked a dang dunk of his own, Ibaka returned to the scene of the crime.

My humble suggestion on how to beat the Bucks: Keep doing dunks.