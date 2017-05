Sergio Garcia became the eighth player ever to record a hole-in-one on the famed island green during today’s first round of the Players Championship:



It’s the second ace on the 17th hole in two years, following Willy Wilcox in last year’s second round, but just the third since 2002. Garcia is one over for the day, which puts him tied for 66th place and six strokes back of the lead, but he’s celebrating tonight: