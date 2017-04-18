A tennis match today between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger at the Sarasota Open was temporarily interrupted by the sounds of some fucking.

Advertisement

“I can still hear it. It’s still going,” play-by-play commentator Mike Cation said in disbelief as Tiafoe prepared to serve in the second set against Krueger. The noises weren’t coming from the court, but somewhere within earshot of the match.

Krueger playfully slapped a ball in the direction of the commotion. Tiafoe seemed baffled and amused at the same time. “It can’t be that good,” he yelled. The American said after the match that he believed the sounds were legit:

The sex noises can be heard most clearly about 15 seconds into the video, and again around the 1:50 mark.

Cation posited that the sounds were an “adult video” from a spectator’s phone, but revised his conclusion on Twitter after the match:



Tiafoe prevailed 6-3, 6-2 in the match, but the loud sex-havers were the true winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Slate]