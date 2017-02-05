Photo credit: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who voted for Donald Trump, is speaking out against Trump’s ban on refugees and on all entry from seven majority-Muslim countries. While NBA representatives have been vocal in expressing their disapproval of the ban, the NFL has been mostly silent—making Khan’s voice a prominent one.

Khan, who voted for Donald Trump, is himself Muslim. He told the New York Times he had expected Trump to be more moderate upon entering office and praised the court system for blocking the ban.

Khan, who voted for Donald Trump, is himself an immigrant. He told the paper that the ban is “not good” and that he believes immigration is the “bedrock of our country.” The Jaguars owner was born in Pakistan and arrived in the U.S. in 1967.

Khan, a registered Republican who voted for Donald Trump, also spoke of his support for a human rights ordinance in Jacksonville that would make it illegal to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. That law—similar to those in more than 20 other cities—has been consistently rejected by Republican politicians in that city.

Khan, who voted for Donald Trump, also told the Times he is a strong proponent of NAFTA and that he opposes Trump’s attempts to repeal it.

