Last night’s edition of Inside The NBA featured a lengthy segment on the great LeBron-Barkley beef of 2017. You don’t need to watch the whole thing—unless you want to see Charles Barkley deploy the “I’m not mad, this is actually funny to me” defense unironically, which, now that I think about it, is a pretty good reason to watch the whole thing—but I do want to draw your attention to this exchange between Shaq and Chuck:



Look at Shaq’s face after Barkley tells him he’s not a good fighter. I think he was really considering getting up and smashing his coffee mug into Chuck’s eye socket. The director who decided to cut to Shaq at that precise moment should be given a raise.