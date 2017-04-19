Last we heard from Shareef O’Neal, he was dunking over his father, Kazaam star Shaquille O’Neal. Shareef is a five-star power forward listed at 6-foot-8 and he’ll almost certainly grow some more, as he’s just a high school junior.



ESPN rated O’Neal as the 19th-best player in the class of 2018, and he’s been heavily recruited by several powerful colleges. O’Neal turned down Kentucky, UCLA, and LSU, among others, to head to the desert to play for Arizona. His AAU team announced the decision late last night with this vaguely Dragon Ball Z-themed video of him doing cool basketball stuff alongside his teammate Bol Bol.

If you ask me, recruiting someone with a respect for the DBZ canon can only lead to good things for Sean Miller and Arizona.