Rochester goalie Linus Ullmark was the star in last night’s AHL game between the Americans and the Toronto Marlies, stopping 39 of 40 shots, and yet he ends up on the lowlight reel. Life isn’t fair sometimes.



In the seventh round of the shootout, Toronto’s Colin Smith backhanded one off the crossbar, off the back of Ullmark’s mask, and in for the 2-1 Marlies victory.

“Linus is the only reason we got a point in the game,” said Americans head coach Dan Lambert. And yet, the doinks.