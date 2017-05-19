Photo credit: Charles Krupa/AP

This was a normal spring for D.C. sports teams, with the Capitals choking away a 1-seed and the Wizards serving as early-round filler for the Eastern Conference. No D.C. sports team has made the conference/league finals in nearly two decades, and no D.C. team has won a title since 1991. But should the rest of the general sporting public feel BAD for the city and its fans? OR was living penis Mike Wilbon right about it being a bad sports town? That, my friends, is the subject of this week’s Deadcast.



But wait! There’s more! We also talk about Jeter Week (WHERE WERE YOU WHEN IT HAPPENED?), plus we answer questions about ice cubes, Jesus, dogs in retail spaces, business cards, LASIK, napkins, and other crap. Give a listen:

Advertisement

You can also listen at iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Spotify, NPR One or GooglePlay, and Apple Podcasts. And don’t forget email us tips and/or general complaints at deadcast@deadspin.com. Do enjoy, friends.