Maddie Meyer/Getty

Robert Klemko and Jenny Vrentas have a deep dive today on the Tom Brady Super Bowl jersey theft—it’s even part of Sports Illustrated’s “True Crime” series —and it’s an interesting look at the complicated steps law enforcement had to take in order to retrieve the Super Bowl LI jersey. Cops recovered it, along with Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl XLIX and Von Miller’s helmet from Super Bowl 50, from Martín Mauricio Ortega, the former director of the La Prensa tabloid in Mexico City.



The story details one of the law enforcement sources in the case: A 19-year-old, Dylan Wagner, who once sold a game-worn Deion Branch jersey to Ortega. Wagner corresponded with Ortega after the sale, and Ortega sent him photos of his memorabilia collection, including Brady’s grass-stained Super Bowl XLIX jersey. The teen connected the dots after Brady’s jersey went missing this year and narced on his eBay buyer to the FBI. (I would leave negative feedback, but that’s just me.)

That leads us to the story’s hidden gem: Ortega’s eBay feedback page, which has a pristine 100 percent rating. Impressive! He must have been prompt with payment. I know from my career in the early 2000s selling promo CDs my girlfriend ganked from her alt-rock radio station internship that it’s hard to keep the positive feedback rolling in.

Ortega has been an eBay member since January 10, 2002. “His username paid homage to the 15th century Aztec ruler Moctezuma II,” SI helpfully notes. Unfortunately, all of his transactions are more than 90 days old and so they’ve since been scrubbed from the site, though SI reports his most recent purchase was of a Mark Sanchez game-used jersey for $405.

Still, we do have a history of his feedback:

Great eBayer, highly recommended. A++. Thanks again! AAAAA+++ Very understanding buyer, sorry that we couldn’t complete auction. NEED MORE EBAYERS LIKE THIS. RELIABLE AND SMOOTH TRANSACTION. AAA++++++++++++++ THANK YOU - MERRY “CHRISTMAS” is not a dirty word. -God Bless. Prompt email reply and extremely fast payment.A TRUE EBAY ALLSTAR!! Prompt email reply and extremely fast payment.A Hall of Fame Ebayer!! Fast payment and great to deal with, rated AAAAAAAAAA++++++ for a first timer.

Yes, that’s right: Not only is Ortega an eBay All-Star and Hall of Famer, he’s not afraid to say “Merry Christmas.” Ortega has been banned from NFL games for life, but he’s still active on eBay, so if you’re selling a game-used Mark Sanchez jersey in the future, be on the lookout for the Super Bowl jersey thief.