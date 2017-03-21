Sidney Crosby Hits Guy In The Dick, Scores Incredible One-Handed GoalLaura Wagner54 minutes agoFiled to: Sidney CrosbyNHLHockeyPittsburgh Penguinsdick shots10EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink In the opening minutes of the Pittsburgh Penguins game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sidney Crosby whacked Ryan O’Reilly right in the dick and balls with a casual nonchalance that would make Draymond proud. Seeing how O’Reilly crumpled to the ice, though, this didn’t look like much of a love tap:Then in the waning seconds of the first period, the NHL points leader pulled off something as brilliant as his dick-targeting was diabolical. Crosby fended off traffic and flicked his wrist to net an incredible one-handed goal.Sidney Crosby contains multitudes. Recommended StoriesDraymond Green Knees Steven Adams In The Dick And BallsRunning Guy Takes Post To The Dick And BallsMarkieff Morris Ejected After Kicking Mason Plumlee In The Dick And BallsLaura Wagnerlaura.wagner@deadspin.com@laura_m_wagnerStaff writer