The Washington Capitals are in Pittsburgh tonight for a must-win Game 3. They dropped both Game 1 and 2 in Washington, and now they have to win on the road to keep their season alive. Things are getting understandably testy. As Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby went in on goal in the first period, Alex Ovechkin knocked him off balance, then Matt Niskanen smashed into his head, sending him sprawling.



Niskanen picked up a five-minute major for the hit.

Crosby, who has a history of head injuries, skated off the ice with help from a Penguins trainer. We’ll update this post when more information becomes available.