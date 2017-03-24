Sidney Crosby Slashed Marc Methot's Fingertip OffPatrick Redford31 minutes agoFiled to: sidney crosbynhlhockeygrossfingersmarc methot10EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Marc Methot came into tonight’s game against the Penguins with 10 fingers. He left with approximately 9.8 after Sidney Crosby slashed at him in the first period.Crosby didn’t draw any sort of penalty from officials, and Methot missed the rest of the game. Senators coach Guy Boucher offered a blunt assessment of Methot’s health, saying, “His finger is destroyed. It’s shattered and he’s out for weeks.” Advertisement No body part is safe from Crosby’s fury, apparently.Three related, sort of, storiesSidney Crosby Hits Guy In The Dick, Scores Incredible One-Handed Goal Trevor Bauer Exits Game 3 After His Finger Liquefies On The MoundSoccer Player Gets His Finger All Gnarled To Hell In Freak Accident [WARNING: GRAPHIC]Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, Deadspin