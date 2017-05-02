Gene J. Puskar/AP Images

Crosby will not, apparently, be smiling any time soon. As feared, he has been diagnosed with post-concussion symptoms following a hit from Washington’s Matt Niskanen in last night’s Caps win. (Niskanen will not face any additional discipline beyond the major and game misconduct he received on the ice.)

Mike Sullivan also announced a concussion for winger Conor Sheary, who collided with his own teammate and left the game.

This very obviously sucks for the Penguins, who have so far survived the losses of Kris Letang and Matt Murray. But Crosby and Sheary out—for who knows how long, though given Crosby’s history, you should probably err on the side of “a while”—decimates their top line. (Though Sheary had ceded his wing spot to Patric Hornqvist for the last four games.) Crosby had been as good as ever this postseason, and he’d turned rookie Jake Guentzel into a scoring machine.

What I’m saying is, if the Caps can’t win this series, they should just be banned from the postseason for the next decade.