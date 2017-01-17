Screencap via

Sportsmanship is about putting aside petty differences, respecting your opponents, and, sometimes, shaking hands with a bunch of ghosts. Siena beat Rider tonight in some hot MAAC action, and at the end of the game, things got real feisty real quick. Rider guard Anthony Durham landed a nasty jab and the kerfuffle boiled over into an all-out fracas. Coaches came onto the floor to quell tempers, but instead Rider head coach Kevon Baggett and Siena head coach Jimmy Patsos got into it themselves.



Things calmed down and Siena won by ten, but Baggett and his team quickly left the floor without shaking hands with Siena. So Patsos just went through the line himself.

Respect to Patsos for going all the way through the line. That’s what being gracious in victory looks like.

