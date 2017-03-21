NCAA women’s basketball switched from halves to quarters two years ago, but Siri didn’t get the notice. Ask Apple’s digital assistant for a women’s tournament score, and she’ll excitedly inform you that the game was a thriller—going to double overtime.

Recommended Stories

Cops Say Rex Chapman Ripped Off An Apple Store To The Tune Of $14,000
James Rodríguez Attacked By Horrifying Animal After Penalty Kick
Cricket Reporter Tries To Pass Off iOS Calculator App As A "Light Meter"