Siri, Unaware Women Play Four Quarters Of Basketball, Convinced Every Game Is Double-OTTimothy BurkeToday 1:04amFiled to: technologyappleiphonesiriwomen's basketball91EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNCAA women's basketball switched from halves to quarters two years ago, but Siri didn't get the notice. Ask Apple's digital assistant for a women's tournament score, and she'll excitedly inform you that the game was a thriller—going to double overtime.Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956