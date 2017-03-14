Photo credit: Koji Sasahara/AP

Shohei Otani, the most interesting baseball player in the world, did not play at the World Baseball Classic this year, and that sucks. His absence deprived us of the chance to see one of the best hitters and pitchers in Japan in action on the world stage, so for now we’ll just have to settle for this big-ass dong Otani walloped in an exhibition game today:

Yep, he sure bashed the shit out of that tater.

