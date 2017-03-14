Skilled Baseball Man Shohei Otani Cracked A Big Ol' DingerTom LeyToday 4:52pmFiled to: highlight reelshohei otanibaseballdingershome runs363EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Koji Sasahara/AP Shohei Otani, the most interesting baseball player in the world, did not play at the World Baseball Classic this year, and that sucks. His absence deprived us of the chance to see one of the best hitters and pitchers in Japan in action on the world stage, so for now we’ll just have to settle for this big-ass dong Otani walloped in an exhibition game today:Yep, he sure bashed the shit out of that tater. Recommended StoriesThe Most Interesting And Dominant Baseball Player In The World Plays In JapanShohei Otani, World's Coolest Baseball Player, Crushes A Ball Into The Tokyo Dome CeilingShohei Otani Won't Pitch In The WBC, But He Might Get A Chance To Smash DingersTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply36 repliesLeave a reply