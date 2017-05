Slovakia beat Italy in overtime in their first match of the IIHF World Championship in Germany yesterday. They were promptly treated to a celebratory edition of the Slovenian national anthem, “Zdravljica,” rather than their own, “Nad Tatrou Sa Blýska.” Slovakian fans did their best to drown it out:

They face Latvia this afternoon, so stick around to hear either the Serbian or Lithuanian anthem.

