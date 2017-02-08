Photo: Jeff Roberson/AP

The St. Louis University basketball team may have just unveiled a less scary mascot, but unfortunately, they still suck at basketball. The 8-16 Billikens lost a road game to St. Bonaventure tonight, and they were unable to immediately hightail it back to the midwest after the game, on account of their bus driver was in the wind.



Damnit.

That looks like a bad way to spend an evening. They eventually located the driver, but she was, uh, on the run.

The bus was eventually recovered, and the team managed to get all their shit back and go to the airport for a flight. Let’s hope nobody steals the plane.

Update, 12:16 a.m. EST: A source associated with SLU tells Deadspin that the team first noticed the driver behaving erratically from the moment they were picked up from the airport yesterday, “swerving and speeding” through back roads, had trouble picking up the team at the right hotel entrance, and eventually used the Find my iPhone feature on a player’s phone—still on the bus—to locate it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

h/t Ben

[SB Nation]