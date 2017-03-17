Soccer Guy's Arm Is All Types Of Fucked Up After Collision With KeeperBilly HaisleyToday 4:24pmFiled to: injuriesewfernandaofenerbahcesuperligasoccerscreamer142EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIt’s No. 9 in blue, Fenerbahçe’s Fernandão, that you want to be watching here, even if both he and the keeper he ran into are writhing on the ground following their collision. It’s not exactly a gross injury, but the look of Fernandão’s arm just hanging there—it’s reportedly broken—is pretty disturbing.Recommended Stories Fernando Torres's Severe Head Injury Sends Fellow Players Into A PanicSoccer Player Gets His Finger All Gnarled To Hell In Freak Accident [WARNING: GRAPHIC] Carlos Tévez Breaks Goalkeeper's Jaw With A Flying Knee To The FaceBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply14 repliesLeave a reply