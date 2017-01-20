Soccer Match Interrupted By Jolly Pup, Imperious CatTom Ley14 minutes agoFiled to: omg puppiesgood dogscatssoccerscreamer91EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkA soccer match between Pachuca and Jaguares in Liga MX was briefly and adorably interrupted by a happy-go-lucky doggie that just wanted to enjoy an open expanse of grass. What a good dog! Advertisement And then a cat showed up:Whatever, cat. We get it.Recommended StoriesDog SucksChill Dog Enjoys Hockey GameVery Good Dog Interrupts Cricket Match, Makes A Doo-Doo On The FieldTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply9 repliesLeave a reply