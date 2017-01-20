A soccer match between Pachuca and Jaguares in Liga MX was briefly and adorably interrupted by a happy-go-lucky doggie that just wanted to enjoy an open expanse of grass. What a good dog!

Advertisement

And then a cat showed up:

Whatever, cat. We get it.

Recommended Stories

Dog Sucks
Chill Dog Enjoys Hockey Game
Very Good Dog Interrupts Cricket Match, Makes A Doo-Doo On The Field