Soccer Player Who Thanked Both Wife And Girlfriend After Game Digs Hole DeeperTom LeyToday 3:19pmFiled to: oopsmohammed anastweeting through itsoccerscreamer647EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSouth African Premier League player Mohammed Anas told on himself last week, when he thanked his wife and his girlfriend in a postgame interview. He has since tried to explain himself, and he didn’t do a very good job. Advertisement From the BBC:“My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That’s what I was talking about. I don’t have a girlfriend,” he said.Whatever you say, my man. Advertisement [BBC]Recommended StoriesSouth African Soccer Player Accidentally Thanks Both Wife And Girlfriend In Post-Game TalkGlory Boy Cyclist Celebrates Too Early, Loses Race KHL Guy Totally Biffs Empty NetTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply64 repliesLeave a reply