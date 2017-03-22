South African Premier League player Mohammed Anas told on himself last week, when he thanked his wife and his girlfriend in a postgame interview. He has since tried to explain himself, and he didn’t do a very good job.

From the BBC:

“My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That’s what I was talking about. I don’t have a girlfriend,” he said.

Whatever you say, my man.

