Vietnam apparently has some very principled soccer players, even if their beef here—that the ref gave a soft penalty—doesn’t look all that controversial of a decision.

Advertisement

The best part is the keeper turning his back as the penalty taker shoots, so that everyone understood that it’s not that he sucks at stopping PKs, it’s that he really meant to let it go in. Hopefully their moral stand makes the L go down a little easier.

[Guardian]