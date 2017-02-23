Carson-Newman hosted Erskine for a Division II softball double-header Tuesday afternoon. The series provided plenty of runs and little tension, as the hometown Eagles took the first game 10-2 and lost the second 8-2, ending a nine-game winning streak for Carson-Newman.

The highlight of the afternoon did not come on one of Taylor Payne’s six RBIs for Erskine, nor did it come from Carson-Newman’s Lacie Rinus, who struck out 12 in the first game and knocked in four runs in the second. No, the most important and coachable action out of all 11 innings played came via the Flying Fleet’s Baylee Browning, who took time in the second inning to remind everyone that sometimes—like when you’re down by 96, getting punked down by Amare, or down just 1-0 with two outs and nobody on in the second inning—it’s okay to just chill and take the out.

Video via Carson-Newman University