Photo credit: AP

The big Mike news that we all heard about back in January is finally official: Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic, the hosts of ESPN’s Mike & Mike radio show, are going their separate ways. This is the end of the Mikes.



The Mikes briefly spoke about the split during this morning’s show, and the large Mike didn’t seem too thrilled about how things have gone down, even though he will be doing a new radio show with Trey Wingo and his son, Mike Jr.

Another person who is upset about the end of the Mikes is big Mike’s son, Jake, who is not a Mike but is nevertheless fed up by this Mike mistreatment. Jake got some tweets off today:

Let this be a lesson: If you mess with Mike, you’re also messing with Jake.