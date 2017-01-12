Sorry, Thomas Müller Can't Talk Right NowTom Ley59 minutes agoFiled to: thomas mullersoccerscreamerwhimsy20EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Unfortunately, German soccer star Thomas Müller cannot answer any of your questions at this time. As you can see, he is on a very important phone call:Wait a second... That’s his passport! Ol’ Thomas really got us this time. Recommended StoriesDimitri Payet Doesn't Want To Play For West Ham Anymore The World Cup Is Probably Expanding To 48 Teams, But That Might Be OkayI Can't Stop Watching This Soccer Teen Destroy His DefenderTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply20 repliesLeave a reply