Sorry, Zaza Pachulia Will Not Be An All-StarGiri NathanToday 4:56pmFiled to: zaza pachuliagolden state warriorsnbabasketballnba all-star game

David Zalubowski/AP The NBA released the first returns for All-Star Game voting earlier today, and in the West, Warriors role player Zaza Pachulia sits second among frontcourt players, behind only Kevin Durant. It's an especially impressive feat because this year he was seemingly fueled only by love from his homeland, Georgia. Gone are the Vine teens and Wyclef Jean of yesteryear. This is how the votes shook out in his category:Western ConferenceFrontcourt1 Kevin Durant (GS) 541,2092 Zaza Pachulia (GS) 439,6753 Kawhi Leonard (SA) 341,2404 Anthony Davis (NO) 318,1445 Draymond Green (GS) 236,3156 DeMarcus Cousins (SAC) 202,3177 Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 125,2788 LaMarcus Aldridge (SA) 101,7249 Blake Griffin (LAC) 100,52410 Marc Gasol (MEM) 97,370Despite the passion of his countrymen in the Caucasus, Pachulia will not become an All-Star, because the final All-Star selections are not left completely up to the will of the people. Fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the final result, while the media voting and player voting are weighted 25 percent each. Unless journalists and Zaza's colleagues stick up for him, he'll be snubbed for the 14th year running. Advertisement Here's a breakdown of the voting process, courtesy of Fox Sports' Andrew Lynch:Apologies to everyone who wanted to see this magic on the grand stage:We live in a sham democracy.