South African Soccer Player Accidentally Thanks Both Wife And Girlfriend In Post-Game Talk

Via The South African Premier League's Mohammed Anas won Man of the Match for his two goals in yesterday's Free State-Cape Town game. Good stuff! Except for his acceptance speech, in which he thanked both his wife and girlfriend (before backtracking to assure his wife that, really, he loves her so much!).

Whether an innocent slip of the tongue or an actual admittance of an affair, still probably not a fun thing to explain to your wife (or your girlfriend).