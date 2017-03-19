Photo credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Duke was unable to handle the Gamecocks as South Carolina eliminated the second-seeded Blue Devils, 88-81.



The loss—in front of a hostile Greenville, S.C., crowd owing to the NCAA stripping North Carolina of its hosting rights due to bigotry in that state—comes as a reverberant echo of hope for a nation in crisis.

Sindarius Thornwell led South Carolina with 24 points and six rebounds. Grayson Allen scored 20 for the losers, who exit the tournament in the first weekend for the first time since falling to Mercer in the first round three years ago.