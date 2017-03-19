South Carolina Does Nation Favor, Eliminates DukeTimothy BurkeYesterday 11:16pmFiled to: ncaa tournamentmarch madnessduke blue devilssouth carolina gamecockscollege basketball7921EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Duke was unable to handle the Gamecocks as South Carolina eliminated the second-seeded Blue Devils, 88-81. Advertisement The loss—in front of a hostile Greenville, S.C., crowd owing to the NCAA stripping North Carolina of its hosting rights due to bigotry in that state—comes as a reverberant echo of hope for a nation in crisis. Sindarius Thornwell led South Carolina with 24 points and six rebounds. Grayson Allen scored 20 for the losers, who exit the tournament in the first weekend for the first time since falling to Mercer in the first round three years ago.Recommended StoriesCongratulations To Grayson Allen, Ted Cruz, And Colin Mochrie On Their Win Over UNC-WilmingtonUNC Fan In Primo Seats Lifts Jersey To Display "Fuck Duke" T-Shirt17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In HumanityTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply79 repliesLeave a reply