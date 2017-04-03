Barcelona’s B team, which competes in Spain’s third division, thoroughly and quite literally destroyed Eldense this weekend.

The highlight video above shows all 12 goals Barça B put past Eldense’s keeper in the 12-0 blowout. It was such a spanking that one Eldense player was crying at the final whistle.

Not only was this individual loss embarrassing, it also sealed Eldense’s relegation from the third division. In response to this fact, the club’s board announced that the team would be ending all sporting activity for the rest of the season, and that they were breaking ties with an Italian investment company that had bought the struggling club earlier in the season.

While Eldense have been bad all year and Barça B have been good, there was still something fishy about how exactly Eldense managed to lose by the joint-highest margin in the division’s history. Indeed, after the match Eldense forward Cheikh Saad gave an interview where he outright stated that the match was fixed. From ESPN FC:

“There are four players involved in match fixing. I don’t care what happens, but when I can, I will give the names of these players,” he said. “Half an hour before playing the game against Barcelona B I was starting, but then I was out of the line up. They told a teammate this game was fixed and if he wanted to play he should not score goals. They didn’t ask me as they knew what my answer would be. The coach knew something, I’m sure, and the players too. “The coach told me to come on and I told him I did not want to. I also told my teammates on the bench that they shouldn’t go out on to the pitch if they didn’t want their names to be stained.”

The president of La Liga has since come out and said he will open an investigation into these allegations, noting that the game and the strange relationship with the Italian investment group that came to own the club “bear the hallmarks of the possible involvement of an international betting ring with a view to match-fixing.” Saad claimed that Barça B had nothing to do with the throwing of the game so far as he knew.

Maybe the most dismaying part of this whole ordeal is that there are apparently enough degenerates betting on the outcomes of matches in Spain’s Segunda B to make fixing this match worth it.

