Spanish Soccer Dads Celebrate Father's Day By Beating Each Other Up
Patrick Redford
41 minutes ago
Filed to: bad soccer man
sports parents
bad dads
dads
father's day
soccer
bad soccer parents
spain
screamer
fights
brawls
bad soccer men

A game between Spanish youth sides Alaró and Collerense was interrupted and later canceled yesterday after a bunch of riled up sports parents got into a big brawl. El Confidencial reports that an Alaró player made a hard tackle, which sparked an argument. The argument then roped in a herd of overeager parents, who ran out onto the field and started throwing down. In a bit of on-the-nose irony, Spain celebrated Father's Day yesterday.

Earlier this year, Atlético Madrid elected to ban parents from training grounds during weekdays and cited security concerns.

h/t Washington Post

Patrick Redford
patrick@deadspin.com
@patrickredford
Staff writer, Deadspin