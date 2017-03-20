A game between Spanish youth sides Alaró and Collerense was interrupted and later canceled yesterday after a bunch of riled up sports parents got into a big brawl. El Confidencial reports that an Alaró player made a hard tackle, which sparked an argument. The argument then roped in a herd of overeager parents, who ran out onto the field and started throwing down. In a bit of on-the-nose irony, Spain celebrated Father’s Day yesterday.



Earlier this year, Atlético Madrid elected to ban parents from training grounds during weekdays and cited security concerns.

