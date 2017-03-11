Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Independent Sports & Entertainment had a busy Friday—firing NBA agent Dan Fegan, suing him for damages, and hiring disgraced former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson as vice chairman.

Advertisement

Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, and other stars have utilized Fegan’s services in the past, and the agent has attracted plenty of controversy over the years. He was at the center of Howard’s year-long free agency drama and also grabbed headlines for his role in Jordan’s free agency—reportedly pushing the center to sign with the Mavericks because of his own personal relationship with team owner Mark Cuban, before Jordan changed his mind and signed with the Clippers. He fired Fegan shortly thereafter and was followed by Howard, as well as John Wall.

After firing him, ISE filed a lawsuit against Fegan on Friday in Los Angeles. The agency is seeking damages, claiming that Fegan engaged in “disloyal and unethical conduct” to place his own interests over those of the agency. The suit claims that Fegan deliberately violated his contract by competing with ISE as he continued to operate a side business under his own name and interfered with agency operations to profit himself.

Advertisement

Fegan said he was surprised at his firing and has not yet commented specifically on the lawsuit:

While the lawsuit claims the agency took issue that Fegan “abandoned his moral compass,” ISE clearly doesn’t find moral compass abandonment a disqualifier; shortly after firing Fegan, they announced the hiring of Kevin Johnson. The former NBA player, disgraced by several corruption scandals and repeated sexual abuse and harassment allegations, will work on “corporate vision and strategy” in his role as vice chairman.

Sponsored

If you have anything to share about either Fegan’s firing or Johnson’s hiring, let us know at tips@deadspin.com.