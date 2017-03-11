Sports Agency ISE Fires, Sues Dan Fegan; Hires Kevin JohnsonEmma Baccellieri27 minutes agoFiled to: dan fegankevin johnsonise5EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Independent Sports & Entertainment had a busy Friday—firing NBA agent Dan Fegan, suing him for damages, and hiring disgraced former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson as vice chairman. Advertisement Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, and other stars have utilized Fegan’s services in the past, and the agent has attracted plenty of controversy over the years. He was at the center of Howard’s year-long free agency drama and also grabbed headlines for his role in Jordan’s free agency—reportedly pushing the center to sign with the Mavericks because of his own personal relationship with team owner Mark Cuban, before Jordan changed his mind and signed with the Clippers. He fired Fegan shortly thereafter and was followed by Howard, as well as John Wall.After firing him, ISE filed a lawsuit against Fegan on Friday in Los Angeles. The agency is seeking damages, claiming that Fegan engaged in “disloyal and unethical conduct” to place his own interests over those of the agency. The suit claims that Fegan deliberately violated his contract by competing with ISE as he continued to operate a side business under his own name and interfered with agency operations to profit himself. Advertisement Fegan said he was surprised at his firing and has not yet commented specifically on the lawsuit:While the lawsuit claims the agency took issue that Fegan “abandoned his moral compass,” ISE clearly doesn’t find moral compass abandonment a disqualifier; shortly after firing Fegan, they announced the hiring of Kevin Johnson. The former NBA player, disgraced by several corruption scandals and repeated sexual abuse and harassment allegations, will work on “corporate vision and strategy” in his role as vice chairman. Sponsored If you have anything to share about either Fegan’s firing or Johnson’s hiring, let us know at tips@deadspin.com.Recommended StoriesDeAndre Jordan Drops Agent Who Maybe Sorta Pushed Him To Sign With MavsSince Yesterday, DeMarcus Cousins Has Been Suspended, Fired His Old Agent, And Hired A New One That Has Bad Blood With Kings…Ricky Rubio Is Already Getting The Hang Of The American GameKevin Johnson Shamed By The Team He Saved On Last Night As MayorWho's Funding Kevin Johnson's Secret Government?Secret Emails Show Kevin Johnson Spying On, Attempting To Bankrupt EnemiesReply5 repliesLeave a reply