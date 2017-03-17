Chicago Tribune sports columnist Bernie Lincicome has been at this for a long time, and after so many years spent writing takes, he probably has trouble coming up with ways to keep his column fresh. In his latest piece about new Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, Lincicome tried to put together a cute acronym and came up with, well, see for yourself:

Glennon is what most Bears quarterbacks begin as, a BoFA, a Breath of Fresh Air. Surely Glennon will work himself into the place all Bears quarterbacks finally find themselves, on the bench or out of town.

If you’re unsure as to why this is funny, please do not hesitate to ask for clarification in the comments section.

h/t Maggie Hendricks

[Chicago Tribune]